RABAT, June 7 Morocco's prime minister on
Wednesday promised direct grants of cash to the poor under a
planned reform of the costly subsidy system, after his
Islamist-led government imposed last week one of the sharpest
rises in fuel prices in several years.
Abdelilah Benkirane invited needy Moroccans to open bank and
postal accounts to ensure they benefit from the reform, one of
the boldest moves taken by his government, which has been led
since January by Justice and Development, a moderate and former
opposition Islamist party. He spoke to state television
channels.
Benkirane has not fixed a precise timeframe for completion
of the reform, saying only that it may be completed before the
end of his government's mandate, due towards the end of 2016.
(Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by Gary Hill)