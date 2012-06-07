(Adds quotes and background)
By Souhail Karam
RABAT, June 7 Morocco's prime minister on
Wednesday promised direct grants of cash to the poor under a
planned reform of the costly subsidy system, after his
Islamist-led government imposed last week one of the sharpest
rises in fuel prices in several years.
Abdelilah Benkirane invited needy Moroccans to open bank and
postal accounts to ensure they benefit from the reform, one of
the boldest moves taken by his government, led since January by
Justice and Development, a moderate and former opposition
Islamist party.
On May 29, General Affairs and Governance Minister Najib
Boulif told Reuters the subsidy reform would take place before
end-June amid worsening economic indicators and pressing demands
for jobs and less poverty.
Speaking to state television channels, Benkirane however has
not fixed a precise timeframe for the completion of the reform,
saying only the "gradual" process may be completed before the
end of his government's mandate, due towards the end of 2016.
"The subsidy fund was set up to help the poor and the needy
... We are going ahead with the reform of the subsidy fund ...
We will seek to fix the expenditure on the subsidy fund and
directly send that (money) to the .... needy people.
"To do this, I will need statistics - which I will
eventually have - and Moroccans will need ID cards, (they need
to be) poor and vulnerable and have a bank or post account,"
said Benkirane, who seldom allows state television reporters to
ask questions.
Banking penetration in Morocco barely reaches 50 percent due
mostly to an important grey economy. Amid an accute and
now-chronic shortage in liquidity, banks will be looking forward
to adding new customers, from a quarter of the 33-million
population that lives in poverty.
SUBSIDIES FAVOUR AFFLUENT
Government officials say close to 70 percent of the funds
spent on subsidies goes to the wealthiest fifth.
Reforming the subsidy system has taken centre stage after
Morocco's budget and current account deficits stood at around 6
percent of its $100 billion GDP in 2011, close to the amount of
money it spent the same year to subsidize wheat, sugar and
energy products.
In 2012, Rabat raised taxes on alcohol and imposed a new tax
on firms to develop poor areas and help quash discontent over
social inequalities. But it also reduced budgeted spending on
subsidies by 36 percent from its level last year.
"This (subsidy) fund has to benefit those who need it the
most to restore some social balance. This is not the case today
... For fuel subsidies, the poor benefit six times less than the
wealthy," Benkirane said.
Last week, the net energy importer sharply raised prices of
fuels, which take the bulk of subsidies, amid rising energy
prices and slackening economic activity due to the impact of
drought on agriculture and troubles in the key eurozone market.
Benkirane said the increase in fuel prices was essential
because budgeted subsidy spending would have otherwise increased
by 26 billion dirhams to 58 billion dirhams.
"This year we budgeted 32.5 billion dirhams ($3.68
billion)to subsidies ... We need to control this spending ... We
can't allow it to reach 51 billion dirhams (of 2011). How can
you cover that?" Benkirane said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the country's planning authority HCP
predicted economic growth of 2.4 percent for 2012, which is
below the downwardly revised 3.4 percent the government
predicted few weeks ago, but closer to the central bank's
estimate.
Morocco's wheat and sugar import needs are expected to jump
sharply after bad weather hurt agriculture while the unfolding
crisis in the European Union - Morocco's main trade partner and
aid purveyor - is undermining exporters and tourism operators.
($1 = 8.8279 Moroccan dirhams)
(Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by Eric Walsh)