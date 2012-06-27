* Trade down at Jamaa el-Fna square, a tourist hot-spot
* Business already hit by Islamist bombing last year
* Now Europe slowdown keeping visitors away
* Square is a barometer for state of Morocco economy
By Zakia Abdennebi
MARRAKESH, Morocco, June 27 An Islamist bombing
of a cafe last year hurt trade for the snake charmers and
trinket sellers who entice foreign tourists to Marrakesh's Jamaa
el-Fna square, but the euro zone debt crisis risks doing far
more lasting damage to business.
The square, a riot of colours, smells, music and commerce
surrounded by the red walls of the old city, is a barometer of
how Morocco's economy - heavily reliant on the foreign tourists
who usually flock to the square - is performing.
The indications from traders, officials and tourists here
are that visitors from Europe, preferring to hold onto their
savings in the face of the financial crisis at home, are not
coming in the same numbers as before.
"I know a lot of friends stopped travelling because of the
crisis," said a French tourist who wished only to be known as
Jean-Baptiste, who was strolling in the square recently w i th his
wife, Mathilde.
Tourists from western Europe typically account for more than
70 percent of all visitors annually to Morocco, where total
visitor numbers fell 10 percent in the first quarter of 2012
from a year earlier, according to official data.
The downturn in trade in Jamaa el-Fna square shows that
while the euro zone crisis has its epicentre in places like
Athens and Madrid, the tremors are being felt much further
afield.
Morocco is vulnerable because Europe is its biggest trading
partner and tourism is it biggest source of foreign currency -
crucial to keeping its fragile balance of payments afloat - and
accounts for up to 10 percent of gross domestic product.
Tourism is also the second-largest industry in terms of
jobs, employing 400,000 in this country of 34 million, which is
struggling to contain unemployment that has reached 33 percent
among people under 35.
Citing the combined impact of the slowdown in Europe and a
poor harvest, the government forecasts economic growth this year
will slow to 3 percent, from close to 5 percent in 2011.
That risks further stoking social unrest in an already
volatile country. Morocco rode out last year's Arab Spring
without a revolution but did see months of mass protests that
could recur if the economy worsens.
Jamaa el-Fna used to be the spot where the Marrakesh
authorities would execute people. Now recognised by the United
Nations as part of a World Heritage site, it is probably
Morocco's most iconic tourist attraction.
Snake charmers and dancing monkeys compete for space in the
square. At night people dine out on restaurant terraces while
down below traditional musicians and dancers perform and local
women cajole tourists to have elaborate patterns painted on
their hands in henna.
The numbers of tourists visiting Jamaa el-Fna itself dropped
7 percent in the first quarter, according to Abdellatif
Abouricha, the Moroccan government's chief tourism official for
Marrakesh.
"The Argana bombing is almost forgotten, but the
international financial crisis has had a slight impact on
tourism activities on the square and the whole city," he said.
TOUGH YEAR
On April 28 last year, an Islamist militant who disguised
himself as a guitar-carrying hippie, walked into a cafe in the
square, the Argana, and planted two bombs that killed 17 people,
mostly foreign tourists.
Hordes of foreign visitors swiftly cancelled trips to
Marrakesh, Morocco's top tourist destination.
"The months which followed the bombing were catastrophic,"
said Mohamed El-Baraka, 56, who sells books near Jamaa el-Fna.
When a Reuters reporter visited the square one evening in
late May this year things seemed to be back to normal and it was
heaving with Moroccan visitors and foreign tourists.
During the heat of the day, however, activity was much more
subdued. There were few tourists about on the square, mainly
because they preferred to stay in the cool of their
air-conditioned hotels.
"The Argana bombing scared everybody, even me and I've been
here for 30 years," said a 45 year-old seller of dried fruit who
gave his name as Abdelghani.
"We are not used to those kinds of incidents, but I think it
is forgotten now ... The square is starting to return to normal
but still the incomes are low," he said.
Room rates in Marrakesh are the highest in the country but
the average number of nights' stay per visitor at hotels in the
city fell 15 percent in the first quarter year-on-year,
according to the city's tourism office.
Government officials play down the challenges facing
Moroccan tourism. Abouricha said the euro zone crisis, the
Argana bombing, and the Arab Spring upheavals around the Middle
East all weighed on tourism in Marrakesh, but the impact was
"not catastrophic."
Tourism Minister Lahcen Haddad has predicted 2012 will be "a
tough year," with a risk that tourist numbers in Morocco would
fall, but he said revenues, which totalled $6.9 billion last
year, should hold up, claiming those who did come were spending
more.
Hassan, who sells orange juice from a stall on Jamaa el-Fna
square, is far less confident.
"With the combined effect of the financial crisis and the
Argana bombing on Jamaa el-Fna square, the prospects for tourism
in the city are not looking good," he said.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)