(Adds detail, background)
RABAT May 5 Unemployment in Morocco stood at 10
percent at the end of March, up from 9.9 percent a year earlier,
official data showed on Thursday, after a severe drought hit the
agriculture sector that accounts for more than 15 percent of
national output.
The farm sector shed 28,000 jobs over the year to March,
Morocco's planning authority (HCP) said, though this was partly
offset by gains in forestry and fishing. Farm incomes are
volatile in the semi-arid north African country.
The government expects the 2016 cereal harvest to fall
sharply after last year's record crop of 11 million tonnes due
to bad weather and more farm job losses are expected in 2016.
The government has been trying to develop new industries to
cut reliance on agriculture, ease poverty and create more work
for young people in urban areas.
The woes of the farm sector have put further pressure on the
Moroccan government, which is already facing protests over
austerity measures.
The industrial sector lost 14,000 jobs, the data showed. But
construction and services added 6,000 and 10,000 jobs
respectively, more than in previous years, a sign that the
Moroccan economy has started to recover from years of recession
caused largely by the euro zone debt crisis.
The euro zone is Morocco's main trade partner.
The Finance Ministry has forecast the economy will grow this
year by 3 percent, slowing from 4.4 percent in 2015. However,
the planning agency said the drought would drag growth down to
1.3 percent in 2016.
Informal labour abounds in Morocco, making it hard to
produce reliable employment figures.
(By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Gareth Jones)