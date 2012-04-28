By Zakia Abdennebi
| RABAT, April 28
RABAT, April 28 A Moroccan editor who rights
activists say was unjustly prosecuted for criticising the
authorities walked free after completing his one-year jail
sentence on Saturday and demanded an end to the practice of
sending journalists to prison.
Rights group Amnesty International has described Rachid Nini
as a "prisoner of conscience" and said he was punished for
highlighting corruption and abuses by the kingdom's authorities,
especially the security services.
Since Nini's arrest, pressure has been building for Morocco
to stop using its criminal justice system to jail journalists
over what they write, especially after the "Arab Spring" revolts
improved media freedom in many parts of the region.
"I hope that I will be the last journalist to be imprisoned
and tried under the criminal law," Nini told reporters and
supporters who gathered at his home near Casablanca, Morocco's
commercial capital, on Saturday.
"We want a press law to try journalists and not to be
treated as criminals."
Nini was arrested in April last year. A court ruled he was
guilty of crimes including "discrediting a court, trying to
influence the judiciary and publishing information about untrue
criminal offences".
It had been expected Nini would be released at 0730 GMT on
Saturday from Casablanca's Oukacha prison. A crowd gathered
outside to greet him. But rights activists said the authorities
set him free about four hours earlier, when no one was there.
Morocco's new government, led by moderate Islamists who
until late last year were in opposition, have said they will try
to end old practices of jailing people unlawfully and abusing
the rights of dissidents.
Rights activists say change is coming slowly. They point to
the prosecution of a rapper over a song he posted on YouTube
that was critical of the authorities. The rapper, known as
El-Haqed, or "the Sullen One," is awaiting trial.
"We still have violations of freedom of expression and press
freedom, this is still taking place in Morocco," Khadija Ryadi,
chair of the Moroccan Human Rights Association, told Reuters.
(Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Golovnina)