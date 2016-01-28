Spagna colloca 4,77 mld euro bono 2020, 2024, 2026, 2027,
MILANO, 18 maggio Il Tesoro spagnolo ha collocato 4,77 miliardi di titoli di Stato a medio-lungo termine.
RABAT Jan 28 Morocco said on Thursday it would hold a parliamentary election on Oct. 7, the second ballot after the kingdom adopted constitutional reforms designed to calm protests during the Arab Spring uprisings. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Louise Ireland)
MILANO, 18 maggio Il Tesoro spagnolo ha collocato 4,77 miliardi di titoli di Stato a medio-lungo termine.
LONDON, May 18 In February 2016, Helga Kern boarded a plane to Iran, registered with the depository to trade stocks and within weeks opened a broker account and started buying shares, all with the aim of launching an Iran fund for Western investors.