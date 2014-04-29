(Corrected to show Cairn Energy has started drilling, paragraph
8)
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
MARRAKESH, Morocco, April 29 Morocco will drill
30 oil and gas wells in 2014 as part of the North African
kingdom's planned expansion of exploration, its energy minister
said on Tuesday.
Morocco has awarded dozens of permits to oil companies in
the past few years, helped by its relative stability compared
with other North African countries and by increasing indications
of potential offshore and onshore reserves.
The country is also preparing a draft law on the mining
industry to ease bureaucracy and attract more investments,
Energy and Mines minister Abdelkader Amara said.
"We are stepping up our searches. The more we drill, the
more we get closer to the discoveries," Amara told Reuters on
the sidelines of an energy conference.
"Since Moroccan independence (in 1956), we drilled only 300
wells. And in 2014 alone we are planning 30 wells."
Morocco has attracted companies such as Chevron,
Cairn Energy and BP, which are benefiting from
favourable contracts awarded by the Moroccan Office of
Hydrocarbons and Mining (ONHYM).
BP is the latest oil major to enter Morocco, announcing a
deal with Kosmos Energy this week to take a share in
three offshore blocks. Drilling will begin later this year.
Cairn Energy said earlier that it has began drilling at its
second well off the Moroccan coast.
They follow U.S. major Chevron, which said in January that
it had taken up three offshore blocks.
Excitement over Morocco's potential has grown as technology
has helped firms to discover new oil and gas fields over the
past decade in regions that were formerly overlooked.
"We are trying to market the Moroccan destination for oil
exploration and until now we have succeeded to attract
investments for the most important regions," Amara said.
(Editing by Patrick Markey and David Goodman)