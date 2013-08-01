By Aziz El Yaakoubi
| Rabat, August 01
Rabat, August 01 Morocco will launch tenders by
the end of September for construction of two concentrated solar
power plants of 200 megawatts and 100 MW near the southern city
of Ouarzazate, government and banking sources said.
Saudi Arabia's Acwa Power is already building a
160 MW plant in the Ouarzazate area under a government
initiative to produce 2 gigawatts of solar power by 2020, which
is the equivalent of about 38 percent of Morocco's current
installed generation capacity.
Morocco's Solar Energy Agency (Masen) has chosen parabolic
mirror technology for the 200 MW concentrated solar plant, and
the 100 MW plant will also be built as a solar power tower, the
sources said.
"The capacity ... will depend on the contractors, who could
bid for more than the announced capacity, especially with the
100 MW tower which could reach 200 meters, the highest tower
ever seen in Morocco," one of the sources said.
Acwa Power won the contract for the first plant last year
after offering a price of 1.62 dirhams ($0.19) per kilowatt/hour
that it produces from the plant.
State power utility ONEE has also agreed with international
lenders to build around 10 solar photovoltaic plants around the
country to generate 30 MW each to help stabilise its electricity
network as it faces growing demand.
The World Bank's Clean Technology Fund, the European
Investment Bank and German state-owned KfW Bank have given their
initial agreement to help finance the project, with the official
announcement expected in the coming weeks, the sources said..
Last week, Chinese firm Sepco III signed a contract to build
a 318 MW coal-fired plant in Morocco, which is seeking to
diversify production and export electricity to energy-hungry
Europe.
Morocco is spending heavily to subsidise power producton. It
currently imports power from Spain as its consumption grows by
around 7 percent year.
