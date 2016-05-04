RABAT May 4 A Moroccan court has postponed for
a week a decision on an appeal made by the owner of the
country's sole oil refiner Samir against a ruling that
placed it into liquidation, its lawyer said on Wednesday.
The case of Samir is being closely watched by Morocco's
government. Morocco would become reliant on energy imports
should the refinery shut down for good, just as the North
African kingdom is putting its finances on track by tackling
huge deficits.
Samir, controlled by Corral Petroleum Holdings,
halted production last August due to financial difficulties. A
court ruling had placed it into liquidation in March and named
an independent trustee to run the company.
Corral Holding lodged an appeal against the decision after
talks with the government failed to to find a solution to the
refinery's crisis.
"The ruling on the appeal has been postponed until May 11,"
Corral Holding's lawyer Abdelkbir Tabih said.
Saudi billionaire Mohammed al-Amoudi is the owner of Corral
Holdings which controls 67.26 pct of Samir.
Morocco's tax administration seized the company's bank
accounts in August 2015, when the refinery was shut down, in
pursuit of a 13 billion-dirham ($1.3 billion) tax claim. The
Moroccan government has said Samir's total debt hovers around 44
billion dirhams ($4.55 billion).
However, the trustee controlling Samir said last week the
Commercial Court of Casablanca and the tax administration had
lifted the freeze on its assets while it was working to restart
production as quickly as possible.
The trustee has been struggling to resume production at the
company's 200,000 barrel per day complex within the three months
set by the first court ruling. Morocco's government thinks
restarting production would attract potential buyers for Samir.
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Patrick Markey and
Keith Weir)