RABAT May 20 Etisalat, which completed the purchase of a 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom from Vivendi last week, has made a full bid for minority shareholdings in the Moroccan firm, bourse watchdog CDVM said on Tuesday.

CDVM suspended trading in Maroc Telecom after receiving the minorities bid, which was triggered by the purchase of Vivendi's stake, according the Moroccan financial market rules.

Etisalat bought the Vivendi stake for 4.14 billion euros ($5.7 billion). ($1 = 0.7289 Euros) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi)