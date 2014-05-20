(Add details and background)

RABAT May 20 Etisalat, which completed the purchase of a 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom from Vivendi last week, has made a full bid for minority shareholdings in the Moroccan firm, bourse watchdog CDVM said on Tuesday.

CDVM suspended trading in Maroc Telecom after receiving the minorities bid, which was triggered by the purchase of Vivendi's stake, according the Moroccan financial market rules.

Etisalat bought the Vivendi stake for 4.14 billion euros ($5.7 billion).

The Dubai-based company has also agreed to sell its operations in several West African countries to Maroc Telecom for $650 million in a move to unify its African units.

Under Moroccan financial market rules, the buyer of more than 40 pct stake would have to make a full bid for minority shareholders.

The Moroccan government is the second largest shareholder with a 30 pct stake, while the free-float is around 17 pct. Details on Etisalat's bid were not available.

Moroccan officials have said the government's 30 percent stake was not for sale. ($1 = 0.7289 Euros) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Louise Heavens)