LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Morocco has mandated BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and Natixis to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings in Europe commencing on June 6, according to a lead.

A euro-denominated Reg S only transaction may follow subject to market conditions.

The sovereign, rated BBB- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch, was last in the international bond markets in May 2013, when it tapped its 2022 and 2042 bonds to raise USD750m. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)