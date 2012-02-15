* Government spending rise has cushioned economy
* But European slump could cut migrant remittances
* Growth in exports to Europe slowing
* Tourism may also be hit
* Balance of payments may worsen in 2012
By Souhail Karam
TANGIER, Morocco, Feb 15 Boarding a ferry
from the Moroccan port of Tangier back to Spain, where they
live, Younes al-Adli and his wife worried that they might no
longer make enough money in Europe to provide for their extended
family.
Without work in Spain since last year, the couple were
forced to leave their 18-month-old son, Amir, behind with his
grandmother in Morocco.
"My wife and I were supporting 26 of our relatives before
the crisis. Now we cannot provide for ourselves and our son,"
said the bespectacled 32-year-old Adli.
As European countries scramble to fix the debt disaster that
threatens a region-wide recession this year, Adli's future hangs
in the balance, along with the futures of many of the 2.5
million Moroccan migrants who live and work in Europe.
Morocco is one of the Arab economies most heavily reliant on
remittances from its expatriates. So growing hardship for
European-based Moroccans may worsen the country's balance of
payments and affect hundreds of thousands of people at home who
depend on whatever cash their relatives abroad can wire them.
Mostly based in France, Spain and Italy, Moroccan migrants
in the euro zone generally occupy blue-collar jobs, making them
vulnerable to job cuts as economies slow.
Adli admits it may take him some time to find new work in
Spain, but he is prepared to do whatever it takes to stay there.
"If I fall sick in Spain I will be able to get proper care
in hospital for free. But here, being without work and falling
sick may mean death," he said.
GROWTH
Morocco's economy has so far performed well during Europe's
sovereign debt crisis, partly because of a surge in the
government's social spending to maintain political stability
during last year's unrest in the Arab world. Finance Minister
Nizar Baraka estimated this week that the economy grew 5 percent
last year, up from 4 percent in 2010.
But increases in government spending cannot be sustained
indefinitely, so remittances by migrant workers will remain
vital to the economy. At $7 billion in 2011, they generated more
hard currency for Morocco than phosphate sales, the top export
industry, and nearly as much as tourism, the second-largest job
provider. The transfers have helped alleviate poverty in the
country of 32.5 million people.
"Morocco reduced poverty by 40 percent between 1991 and
2008...due mostly to individual endeavours, such as a noticeable
rise in remittances," said Lahcen Achy, a senior associate at
the Carnegie Middle East Center, a think tank.
In Spain since 1999, Adli lost his job last year after the
small rubber factory in Alicante where he was working sacked a
quarter of its staff in response to lower sales. His wife lost
her job a few weeks later with the closure of the cafe where she
worked.
"Try surviving on 500 euros ($650) per month in Spain," Adli
said of the unemployment benefit he receives since he lost his
job. "We may soon lose that income too. That's what the papers
say."
The shaky prospects of its migrants are only one aspect of
the threat to Morocco from Europe's troubles.
"We have yet to see the full extent of the repercussions of
the euro zone crisis on our economy," said Salwa Karkari, an
economic expert and member of parliament from the opposition
USFP Socialist Union party.
"Migrant transfers, tourism receipts and foreign direct
investment will be affected by the crisis. The political context
in the Arab region as a whole is prompting foreign investors to
opt for a wait-and-see attitude towards Arab countries in
general."
Around 60 percent of Moroccan export revenues are generated
by trade with the European Union, which also provides over 80
percent of Morocco's foreign tourists, upon whom 400,000 direct
jobs and 10 percent of the country's gross domestic product
depend.
Tourism Minister Lahcen Haddad predicted 2012 would not be
an easy year for the industry as Europeans cancelled, delayed or
shortened their holidays. After several years of continuous
growth in tourism numbers, Morocco is now hoping that tourist
arrivals will at least not fall below their 2011 level, he said.
Slackening economic growth in the EU is already apparent in
trade figures. EU imports of Moroccan goods grew 7.8 percent in
2011, slowing from 19.8 percent growth in 2010.
"There is a strong correlation between EU growth and demand
for our exports," Baraka said.
Textiles are the country's second largest export earner,
after phosphates, but its key market is the euro zone. The
textile industry directly employs over 200,000 people.
"The forecasts for 2012 are not very optimistic...The
conditions for 2012 should be more difficult," said Karim Tazi,
who chairs AMITH, the industry's lobby group. "Exporters now
have visibility only for the short term. France and Spain are
our main markets."
DEFICITS
At around $17 billion, hard currency inflows from tourism,
migrant transfers and direct foreign investment have cushioned
the impact of a growing trade deficit on the balance of
payments.
The current account deficit in 2011 surged to 6.5 percent of
GDP in 2011 from 4.3 percent in 2010, reaching its highest level
since the 1980s.
"Morocco's balance of payments looks set to face quite an
exceptional situation in 2012. The current account deficit will
likely worsen after it was reduced considerably in recent
years," Carnegie's Achy said.
Any deterioration in foreign currency inflows could erode
Morocco's ability to fund imports at a time when many of its
main exports face tough competition from cheap producers such as
China. Morocco is heavily reliant on imports of fuel and wheat,
whose prices have risen on international markets.
Foreign currency reserves at the end of 2011 totalled about
$20 billion, covering a little over five months of import needs,
the lowest level since 2001.
Government ministers said this week that Morocco might tap
the international bond market in 2012; any issue would test how
global investors view the pressures on its balance of payments
as Europe struggles.
"Morocco's capacity to generate foreign currency reserves is
very limited," Achy said. "Prices of crude oil and grain are
going up while other exports, with the exception of phosphates,
aren't doing very well...The current account deficit will likely
increase in 2012."