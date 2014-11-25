RABAT Nov 25 Morocco's parliament on Tuesday gave final approval to an Islamic finance bill allowing the establishment of Islamic banks and enabling private companies to issue Islamic debt, after months of delays, lawmakers said.

"The bill has been voted by 161 votes and no one was against it," Said Khayroune, the head of the Parliament's economics and finance committee, told Reuters. The bill will be effective once it is published in the country's official bulletin in the coming days. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Andrew Roche)