RABAT Jan 23 Morocco's economic growth slowed
to a real, seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent year-on-year in the
last quarter of 2012, from 2.9 percent in the third quarter, the
country's planning agency said.
The economy was hit by a 9.2 percent drop in agricultural
production during the past quarter, as the country suffered a
drought.
However, GDP growth is expected to pick up to about 4.5
percent in the first quarter of this year because of a budding
pick-up in external demand and the start of a recovery in the
agricultural sector, the agency said late on Tuesday.
Agricultural production is forecast to rise 5.9 percent in
the first quarter as rainfall is improving.