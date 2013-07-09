By Aziz El Yaakoubi
| RABAT, July 9
partner in Morocco's governing coalition will resign on Tuesday
because of a cabinet dispute over subsidy reforms and other
issues, a spokesman for the conservative Istiqlal party said.
Istiqlal is in coalition with the Islamist Justice and
Development party (PJD) that won 2011 legislative elections held
after the adoption of the new constitution proposed by King
Mohamed to stifle the Arab Spring protests.
"Our ministers will submit their resignations to the prime
minister on Tuesday, we are no longer members of this
coalition," the Istiqlal spokesman Adil Benhamza told Reuters.
It remained unclear whether the king, who wields ultimate
power, would accept their resignation, though political analysts
said Istiqlal's move did not appear spontaneous and may have had
at least partial support from the palace.
Istiqlal, which controls the finance ministry and five other
cabinet portfolios, is unhappy about government plans to start
deregulating the prices of some basic goods after the holy
fasting month of Ramadan, saying they will hurt poor Moroccans.
The government wants to avoid a drop in living standards
that could reignite street protests, but it also needs to rein
in costly subsidies as it struggles with economic fallout from
upheaval across the Arab world and from the euro zone debt
crisis, which has hit its main source of trade and investment.