* King had kept his distance from Gulf
* Rabat bets on Gulf demand for $1 bln bond sale in 2012
* Euro crisis has hit Morocco hard
By Sylvia Westall and Souhail Karam
KUWAIT/RABAT, Oct 11 Morocco's King Mohammed
will make a rare tour of Gulf Arab countries before the end of
the year as his cash-strapped government tries to drum up
investor interest in a sovereign bond.
While it largely escaped last year's Arab Spring unrest,
Morocco has little money to improve living standards and is
under heavy domestic pressure to provide jobs and measures to
cut poverty.
"It (king's tour) will be a roadshow ... an opportunity to
market fresh investment opportunities Morocco has to offer,"
said an official Moroccan source.
Morocco's $90-billion economy is heavily exposed to the euro
zone, whose troubles have hit tourism revenues, migrant
remittances and foreign investment this year.
Kuwait's Foreign Ministry undersecretary Khaled al-Jarallah
told Reuters the monarch was expected to visit Kuwait this month
or in November and would discuss investment and bilateral
relations.
The monarch will also visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab
Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman, Jarallah said.
Rabat hopes Gulf institutional investors will buy heavily
into the sale of a $1 billion-plus sovereign bond which has been
delayed to the end of November from October.
Morocco, the biggest recipient of European Union financial
aid outside Europe, raised about 1 billion euros via its most
recent bond issue in 2010.
A Saudi official who declined to be named under briefing
rules told Reuters that King Mohammed planned to visit Saudi
Arabia after the haj, the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca which is
expected to run from Oct. 24 to 29 this year.
A spokesman for the Moroccan king's cabinet declined to
comment.
A tour of fellow Gulf monarchies by King Mohammed would also
be important diplomatically for Morocco, which is ruled by the
Arab world's longest-serving dynasty but lacks the oil riches of
the younger Gulf monarchies.
Since his enthronement in 1999, King Mohammed has kept a
distance from Gulf Arab monarchies, with far fewer official
visits than during his late father King Hassan's reign.
Some of the Gulf's most influential rulers, including Saudi
King Abdullah, regularly visit Morocco but mostly for medical or
other private reasons. Concern over the spread of Arab Spring
revolts has brought Arab monarchies closer to each other.
MORE ACCESS
The king urged his government in July to tap financing from
Gulf sovereign wealth funds in what was widely regarded as an
instruction to give Gulf investors more access and dilute the
domination of European and local firms.
Last year Morocco and Jordan were invited to join the Gulf
Cooperation Council (GCC) and it promised to deliver $2.5
billion in financial to each. But this has yet to bear fruit.
In August, the IMF approved a $6.2 billion precautionary
line of credit for Morocco over two years which it said the
country would treat as "insurance" in case economic conditions
deteriorated and it faced sudden financing needs.
On Thursday, Standard and Poor's revised down the country's
outlook to negative from stable and said Morocco might lose its
investment grade status if it did not significantly reduce its
current account and budget deficits.
"S&P's revision of Morocco's outlook to 'negative' should
make its reliance on subscriptions from the Gulf Arab region
even more important than before," a Casablanca-based debt
analyst said.
King Mohammed is also expected to meet firms interested in
the planned sale by Vivendi of its majority stake in
Maroc Telecom.
Morocco is drafting a new banking law that should open the
door to Islamic lenders. Rabat may also discuss partnerships
between its state-run airline Royal Air Maroc and a major Gulf
airline, after low-cost carriers reduced their business in
Morocco due to lower European demand.
Rabat wants billions of dollars to fund ambitious solar and
wind energy development plans as well as resort
developments.{ID:nL5E8KO9LR]