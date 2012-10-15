(Adds detail, background)
By Souhail Karam
RABAT Oct 15 Morocco, looking to boost tourism
and without the financial clout to buy aircraft that can bring
holidaymakers from around the world, may sell a stake in Royal
Air Maroc to a major Gulf Arab airline.
A government source said a proposal for a partnership with
flag carrier RAM will be made during a tour by King Mohammed to
Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab
Emirates that starts on Tuesday.
"We will listen to their (Gulf airlines) ideas about how
they see this partnership ... For our part, we may propose the
sale of up to a 44 percent stake in RAM to the selected
partner," the source told Reuters on Monday .
"The idea is to capitalise on the solid presence of major
Gulf airlines, especially in China, India, Latin America ...
markets where a huge, growing number can afford to travel every
year." Morocco aims to treble tourism receipts by 2020.
About 70 percent of tourists visiting Morocco come from euro
zone countries, with the rest mostly from Gulf Arab countries.
It aims to attract 20 million tourists by 2020, a little over
double the current figure.
Tourism accounts for 10 percent of the country's $93 billion
gross domestic product and is the country's second biggest
direct employer after agriculture.
Tourism receipts absorb a big chunk of the country's growing
trade deficit, which helps keep the current account deficit
within reasonable limits.
Morocco, which has been thinking about selling down its
stake in RAM for over 20 years, led major efforts to restructure
the group last year in a move tourism operators said was a sign
the state was preparing for a sale.
RAM took 1.6 billion dirhams ($187 million) from the state
last year to shore up finances hit by growing competition, lower
sales and higher fuel prices. The capital injection corresponded
to the 44 percent stake the government may sell.
The airline later slashed its workforce 30 percent to around
3,900 to improve efficiency.
In April, tourism minister Lahcen Haddad told Reuters that
RAM cannot meet Morocco's tourism ambitions alone.
With a relatively modest fleet of around 40 medium and
long-haul aircraft, Royal Air Maroc has sought to develop
Casablanca as a regional hub connecting mostly poorly-served
west African capitals to Europe and North America.
"The issue of air transportation has never been out of the
agenda. Morocco is not well-served by airlines. The tourists
will not be coming on camels' back," said a local tourism
industry operator, who noted the number of flights to Morocco
fell 12 percent during the first quarter of the year.
"Not a single country can manage to develop tourism without
a solid airline ... Morocco has all it takes to develop tourism
but it has yet to win the battle of air transportation," the
operator said, noting also that "high airport tariffs" are a
deterrent to airlines serving Morocco.
($1 = 8.5701 Moroccan dirhams)
