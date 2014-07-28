(Adds IMF comment, background)
WASHINGTON, July 28 The International Monetary
Fund said on Monday it will provide Morocco a $5 billion credit
line to help the North African country pursue a reform agenda to
achieve rapid and more inclusive economic growth.
Morocco's central bank governor said last month his country
was working with the IMF on a new line of credit to replace a
$6.2 billion two-year precautionary liquidity line, or PLL,
that expires in August.
The IMF liquidity line is aimed at countries with relatively
good economic policies that still face balance of payments needs
because of issues beyond their control. So far, only Morocco has
used this type of program.
The line provides reassurance about Morocco's economic
policies to foreign lenders, investors and rating agencies,
allowing it to tap international capital markets at favorable
borrowing terms.
The IMF said that under the two-year arrangement approved
under the PLL, Morocco would get access to about $4.5 billion in
the first year, and the full $5 billion in the second year.
"The Moroccan authorities have stated that they intend to
treat the arrangement as precautionary, as they have done with
the 2012 PLL, and do not intend to draw under the arrangement
unless Morocco experiences actual balance of payments needs from
a significant deterioration of external conditions," the IMF
said.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Peter Cooney and
Richard Chang)