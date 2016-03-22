RABAT, March 22 Morocco's annual consumer price
inflation rose to 0.9 percent in February from 0.3 percent in
January, mainly due to higher food prices, the High Planning
Authority said on Tuesday.
Food inflation rose to 1.1 percent from 0.2 percent in the
12 months through February. Non-food price inflation was steady
at 0.6 percent.
Transport costs fell 0.7 percent, while hotels and
restaurants were 2.4 percent more expensive, the agency said
without elaborating.
On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index rose to
0.2 percent in February, up from 0.1 percent in January as food
price inflation rose 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Louise Ireland)