BRIEF-Commscope Holding Company enters into amendment agreement to credit agreement
* Entered into that certain amendment agreement to credit agreement, dated as of January 14, 2011 - SEC filing
RABAT Feb 20 Morocco's consumer price inflation was flat at an annual 2.6 percent in January, the same rate as in December, the High Planning Authority said on Wednesday.
Food price inflation eased slightly to 4.2 percent from 4.5 percent in December. Communications expenses fell 16.0 percent while education rose 6.1 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in January. Seafood prices rose 6.5 percent but vegetable prices dropped 8.0 percent.
* Entered into that certain amendment agreement to credit agreement, dated as of January 14, 2011 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, May 31 Investors poured an estimated $316.6 million into infrastructure-focused U.S. mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in May, according to preliminary data by fund-tracker Morningstar Inc. on Wednesday, extending a monthly inflow streak since the presidential victory of Donald Trump.