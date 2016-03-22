RABAT, March 22 Morocco's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to 2.25 from 2.5 pct to boost growth, a statement from the bank said on Tuesday.

Citing bad weather that hit agricultural output, the bank revised down 2016 gross domestic product growth to 1 percent from an earlier estimate of 2.1 percent. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Richard Balmforth)