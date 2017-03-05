RABAT, March 5 Morocco's central bank has
approved the use of five types of Islamic banking transaction,
giving a final regulatory nod for the country to launch an
Islamic finance industry.
Islamic banks and insurers are setting up in Morocco after
new legislation allowed them into the market, and the central
bank has set up a central sharia board, a body of Islamic
scholars, to oversee the sector.
The North African country long rejected Islamic banking
because of concern about Islamist movements, but its financial
markets lack liquidity and foreign investors, and Islamic
finance could attract both of those.
In circulars published in the official bulletin over the
weekend, Morocco's central bank said any Islamic transaction
would be subject to preliminary approval by the sharia board,
called the Sharia Committee for Participative Finance.
The central bank said it was allowing five common types of
transaction: murabaha, musharaka, ijara, mudaraba and salam. It
also set regulations for conventional banks to open windows
selling Islamic products.
It had given regulatory approval to three major Moroccan
banks to open Islamic subsidiaries: Attijariwafa Bank,
BMCE of Africa and Banque Centrale Populaire,
as well as to smaller lenders Credit Agricole and Credit
Immobilier et Hotelier.
Subsidiaries of Societe Generale of France, Credit
du Maroc and BMCI have also won permission to
sell Islamic products.
The circulars lay down conditions and regulatory frameworks
for banks to manage deposits, funds and investments under sharia
principles, which ban interest and pure monetary speculation.
Morocco's government plans to issue its first Islamic bond
in the domestic market in the first half of 2017; experts said
that would stimulate business in the sector. However, parliament
has yet to approve a bill regulating Islamic insurance.
(Reporting by Samia Errazzouki, Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi;
Editing by Andrew Torchia)