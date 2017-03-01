RABAT, March 1 Attijariwafa Bank, one
of Morocco's biggest banks, has signed two agreements with Ivory
Coast's Ministry of Defence, according to a statement from the
bank.
The agreements includes participating in financing of two
new military camps as well as establishing a line of credit to
finance housing for members of the Ivory Coast's Armed Forces.0
Like other large Moroccan companies, Attijariwafa Bank has
been expanding in Africa. It has subsidiaries in Tunisia, Ivory
Coast, Senegal, and Mali, among other countries, as well as
branches in Europe.
The bank, controlled by Moroccan royal family holding SNI,
said in a statement this week that the two agreements would
"improve working and living conditions" for the Ivory Coast
army.
No details about the total costs of the agreements were
immediately available. The deals come over a month after
soldiers in Ivory Coast reached an agreement with the government
resolving a dispute over bonus payments that sparked a mutiny.
Morocco's King has also been on a tour of Africa since last
year, campaigning for Morocco to rejoin the African Union, which
it did at an AU summit in January. Morocco is pushing its own
solution for its Western Sahara dispute with the Polisario
independence movement.
Due to problems left over from years of civil war and
political turmoil, the Ivory Coast government has failed to
bring significant reform to the army, which remains a patchwork
of former rebel fighters and troops who stayed loyal to the
government during the 2002-2011 crisis.
(Reporting by Samia Errazzouki; editing by Patrick Markey and
Louise Heavens)