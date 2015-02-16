RABAT Feb 16 Morocco has suspended all flights
between Moroccan cities and Libya and closed its airspace to
Libyan airplanes because of security concerns, the Moroccan
government said on Monday.
Morocco's Royal Air Maroc had already suspended its flights
to Libya in July when Libyan factions started to fight over the
control of Tripoli's airport. But some Libyan carriers were
still operating between the two countries.
The government statement did not specify the security
concerns in Libya, where Egyptian jets bombed Islamic State
positions on Monday, a day after the group there released a
video showing the beheading of 21 Egyptian Christians.
"The temporary suspension was dictated by the nonconformity
of the flights departing from Libyan airports to the
international standards" a statement from the Interior and
Transportation ministries said.
Morocco has also decided to close its airspace to all the
Libyan airplanes, it added.
Three years after the fall of strongman Muammar Gaddafi,
Libya has turned to a violent power struggle between rival
factions who have installed competing governments.
Militant groups, including movements linked to Islamic
State, have also won ground in different areas of the country.
