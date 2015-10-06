DUBAI Oct 6 Morocco expects to shortlist three
companies for its new long-term contracts to import liquefied
natural gas (LNG) within the next two weeks, the country's
energy minister said on Tuesday.
Morocco is evaluating offers from Royal Dutch Shell
as well as French, Spanish and American companies, and plans to
import 2 million tonnes of LNG a year starting 2020 as part of
the first phase of its LNG import plan, minister Abdelkader
Amara told reporters in Dubai.
Morocco has launched an international tender seeking
advisers for its plan to boost liquefied natural gas (LNG)
imports. The plan -- worth up to $4.6 billion -- includes the
import of up to 7 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas by 2025, the
construction of a jetty, terminal, pipelines and gas-fired power
plants.
