RABAT, Sept 16 Morocco's biggest mining holding
Managem posted a 19 percent drop in its first-half net
profit to 213 million dirhams ($25 million) hurt by a drop in
silver and gold prices in the first half of 2013.
Managem, which is controlled by the Moroccan royal family's
holding company SNI, produces gold, silver, cobalt and copper in
Morocco and Gabon and recently won contracts to search for gold
in two mineral-rich areas of Sudan.
Most of its business is in silver and gold production. The
company said it was badly hit by a 14 percent drop in silver and
cobalt prices, and an 8 percent fall in gold prices, over the
first six months of 2013.
Shares in Managem were down 1.67 percent in late afternoon
trading on the Casablanca stock exchange, following the
announcement of its results.
The company said it planned to increase the output of its
Bakoudou gold mine in Sudan and to improve its costs control in
the second half of this year.
Its consolidated sales rose 2 percent to 1.87 billion
dirhams in the first six months of 2013.
