RABAT Feb 27 Maroc Telecom, Morocco's largest telecom operator, said on Monday its 2016 net profit attributable to shareholders was flat at 5.59 billion dirhams while revenues were boosted by African subsidies.

Excluding restructuring expenses for a voluntary redundancy plan, 2016 earnings rose by 3.2 percent from a year earlier to 5.77 billion dirham.

The company, controlled by UAE's Etisalat Group, said consolidated revenue rose 3.3 percent in 2016 from a year earlier to 35.25 billion dirhams on domestic revenues and steady international growth. ($1 = 10.0740 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Samia Errazzouki; editing by Patrick Markey)