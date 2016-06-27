RABAT, June 27 The Moroccan government raised
1.94 billion dirhams ($197 million) by selling a 40 percent
stake in state-owned port operator Marsa Maroc in the
country's first initial public offering this year, traders said
on Monday.
Marsa Maroc was established in 2006 and manages terminals at
nine Moroccan ports and provides logistic services. The port
operator has said it is seeking funds for expansion as it plans
to bid for two other terminals at Casablanca Port and is looking
for opportunities elsewhere in North and West Africa.
The offering was the first ever for a privatisation and
could help to revive Casablanca's stock market, which has
suffered from the knock-on effects of the euro zone debt crisis
and a lack of foreign investors.
Morocco has been downgraded to "frontier market" status by
index provider MSCI, due to a lack of liquidity in the market.
However, the Casablanca stock exchange's main index, MASI,
fell around 1.2 on Monday due to weaker international markets,
traders said.
Marsa Maroc, valued at around 5 billion dirhams, sold 29.36
million shares at 65 dirhams each. It raised 1.94 billion
dirhams, including 600 million dirhams from shares sold to
individual investors.
"It is a good deal with almost zero risk. Marsa Maroc has no
debt and the government will continue to take dividends due to
public deficits," one trader said.
Marsa Maroc had more than 2,000 employees and annual revenue
of 2.17 billion dirhams in 2015, company data shows.
The government launched a tender seeking advisers for
selling part of Marsa Maroc in 2011 but then dropped the idea
without any explanation.
Marsa Maroc and the finance ministry were not immediately
available for a comment on the share sale.
($1 = 9.8499 Moroccan dirham)
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Mark Potter)