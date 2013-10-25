RABAT Oct 25 A Moroccan news editor facing
terrorism charges for posting a link to an al Qaida video on his
website was released on bail on Friday, his defence lawyer said.
Police arrested Ali Anouzla, the editor of current affairs
website Lakome.com, on Sept. 17 after he added a link to a page
on Spanish news site El Pais. The page contained the al Qaeda
video in which militants threatened Morocco's King Mohammed and
urged young Moroccans to rise up against their rulers.
Prosecutors charged Anouzla with aiding terrorism and he was
placed in pre-trial detention on Sept. 25.
"The editor is still facing the terrorism investigation and
will appear in the investigating judge's office on Oct. 30," the
lawyer Hassan Semlali told Reuters as he confirmed Anouzla's
release on bail.
Moroccan journalists run the risk of imprisonment for
writing critically about the monarchy, Islam and the conflict
over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, while its
television stations are entirely controlled by the government.
Press freedom campaigners blame the demise of some of
Morocco's most feisty news titles in recent years on a gradual
state campaign to smother criticism of the authorities,
something the government strenuously denies.
A new constitution promised by the king following the wave
of Arab popular uprisings in 2011 raised hopes for a more
liberal climate and greater press freedom in the country.
Critics say the case of Anouzla suggests those hopes are
being dashed.
The video, claimed by Al Qaeda's north African wing and
entitled "Morocco, the kingdom of corruption and despotism",
received front-page coverage in Moroccan papers last week but
was later removed from El Pais's website and Youtube.
It contained clips of the king meeting former U.S. President
George W. Bush and accused the country of supporting Bush and a
"Jewish-Crusader union".
International rights watchdogs Amnesty International, Human
Rights Watch, the Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters
without Borders and Moroccan human rights organizations have all
urged the government to drop the charges against Anouzla.
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Patrick Markey and
Tom Pfeiffer)