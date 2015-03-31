RABAT, March 31 A Moroccan court has sentenced
an investigative reporter to 10 months of prison for "taking
part in adultery", his lawyers said, but rights groups said it
was another blow to freedom of speech in the North African
kingdom.
Hicham Mansouri, who is working for the Moroccan Association
for Investigative Journalism (AMJI), was arrested earlier in
March after dozen of police officers stormed his flat in Rabat.
AMJI is an investigative journalists group formed several
years ago by Moroccan reporters and financed by the
Copenhagen-based International Media Support organization.
Moroccan authorities have not recognised the group.
Mansouri and his partner were sentenced on Tuesday to 10
months in prison and fined 40,000 dirhams ($4,019) each, his
lawyers Naima El-Guellaf and Adelaziz Nouidi said.
"The woman who was with him when they were arrested told him
(Mansouri) that she was divorced," Nouidi said. "It was
impossible to prove adultery, because they were not caught in
the act."
Four years after the Arab Spring uprisings that swept away
regimes elsewhere in north Africa, critics say Morocco is
letting slide the freedoms King Mohammed promoted as a
concession to protesters in 2011.
"This was a political trial without doubt," said Khadija
Ryadi, a member of a committee formed to defend Hicham Mansouri.
"The government has used such accusations before to crack down
on journalists and opponents."
Authorities denied those allegations and said the arrest
conformed to local Moroccan law. Spokesmen for the government
and the communications minister could not immediately be reached
for comment.
Moroccan television is tightly controlled by the state. Text
journalists enjoy more freedom, but run the risk of being
imprisoned for critical writings.
Outspoken publications have been forced out of business,
mostly by what they say is political pressure on their
advertisers to reduce spending.
Another news editor in Morocco faces terrorism charges for
posting a link on his website to an al Qaeda video threatening
the kingdom, although he was released on bail last year.
($1 = 9.9520 Moroccan dirhams)
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Dan Grebler)