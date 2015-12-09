RABAT Dec 9 Moroccan authorities have recovered
the bodies of 11 African migrants whose boat sank apparently due
to bad weather as they tried to cross to the Canary Islands,
officials said on Wednesday.
The bodies were recovered off Boujedor in the south of the
country. Local authorities in the town of Layoun said one woman
was among the dead, but did not indicate how many other people
may have been in the boat.
"The boat capsized on Monday afternoon because of bad
weather," a statement from local authorities said.
Moroccan rescue services have intensified their search for
survivors in the ocean.
Morocco is just one of the routes migrants from sub Saharan
Africa and asylum seekers use to get to the North African coast
in an attempt to reach Europe. Others pass through southern
Algeria and on to Libya to take boats northward.
(Reporting by Zakia Abdennebi; Writing by Patrick Markey;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)