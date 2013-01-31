CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as weaker oil prices pressure energy stocks
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's benchmark stock index finished lower on Friday as energy stocks, depressed by falling oil prices, led the market lower.
RABAT, Jan 31 M2 money supply growth in Morocco slowed to 4.9 percent year-on-year in December from 5.3 percent in November, central bank data showed on Thursday. DEC 12 NOV 12 DEC 11 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 4.3 4.8 7.5 M2 change yr/yr (pct) 4.9 5.3 7.8 M3 pct change yr/yr (pct) 5.2 3.4 6.8 Bank credit yr/yr (pct) 4.5 5.6 10.5
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. stocks closed at record levels for a second consecutive session on Friday, boosted by gains in technology and industrial stocks that more than offset a lukewarm jobs report.