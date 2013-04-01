RABAT, April 1 M2 money supply growth in Morocco rose to 4.3 percent year-on-year in February from 3.8 percent in January, central bank data showed on Monday. FEB 13 JAN 13 FEB 12 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 3.6 3.0 5.2 M2 change yr/yr (pct) 4.3 3.8 5.9 M3 change yr/yr (pct) 3.3 2.4 5.3 Bank credit yr/yr (pct) 3.9 3.2 8.0