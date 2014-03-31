RABAT, March 31 An investment holding firm
controlled by Morocco's monarchy posted a 22.6 percent rise in
its net profit, helped mostly by a capital gain from selling
stake in dairy firm Centrale Laitiere, and in
Morocco's top biscuit maker, Bimo.
National Investment Co., or SNI, made a net consolidated
profit of 6.18 billion Moroccan dirhams ($757.63 million) in
2013 versus 5.04 billion dirhams in 2012 in comparable terms,
financial statements published in pro-establishment newspaper Le
Matin showed.
Through SNI, the Moroccan royal family - that has ruled
Morocco for close to four centuries - is the biggest private
stakeholder in the local economy.
Opponents say firms controlled by the king and his close
circles dominate key economic sectors.
Last year, SNI sold a 37.7 percent stake in dairy firm
Centrale Laitiere to French partner Danone, which paid
550 million euros. It also completed the sale of its remaining
50 percent holding in Morocco's top biscuit maker, Bimo, to
Kraft Foods, which paid 1.31 billion Moroccan dirhams.
Consolidated turnover fell 17 percent to 41.66 billion
dirhams and assets dropped 3.8 percent to 109.9 billion dirhams.
Since the merger with another royal holding ONA in 2010, SNI
has not released how big a stake Siger, the firm that groups the
main business interests of the Moroccan royal family, is
holding. Analysts say it hovers around 60 percent.
SNI is under a legal obligation to publish its financial
statements because it has bonds traded on the stock market.
The holding is the main shareholder in some of the country's
biggest firms, including AttijariWafa Bank, miner
Managem, energy's Nareva, cement company Lafarge Maroc
and Marjane, Morocco's main supermarket chain.
It plans to focus its future growth strategy on other
sectors such as tourism, telecoms and renewable energies.
($1 = 8.1571 Moroccan Dirhams)
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by David Evans)