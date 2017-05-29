RABAT Moroccan authorities have arrested a leading activist who had been organising protests against official abuses and corruption in the north of the country, a government source said on Monday.

Nasser Zefzafi was arrested on Monday after a warrant was issued on Friday afternoon when he protested during a prayer sermon, the source said. Clashes erupted on Friday when authorities tried to arrest him at his home in Al-Hoceima.

Political protests are rare in Morocco, but tensions in Al-Hoceima have been simmering since October after the death of a fishmonger who was crushed inside a garbage truck while trying to salvage his fish confiscated by the police.

