By Souhail Karam
| IMIDER, Morocco
IMIDER, Morocco Feb 29 On a recent chilly
night, Brahim Udawd gazed from the top of a hill at a
brightly-lit mine below.
"That's the curse plaguing our land," he said, pointing to
the Imider mine. "It was discovered in the seventh century. I
don't think life here changed much since those medieval
times . "
The Imider mine, on the eastern slopes of the
Atlas mountains in Morocco, is the world's seventh biggest
producer of silver. For the communities around it, some of the
most impoverished in the country, it is the biggest source of
income within a 280-mile (450-km) radius.
But instead of welcoming the mine, many local people resent
it as a symbol of how Morocco's wealth is concentrated in the
hands of a privileged few while the rest of the population live
in poverty.
Hundreds of villagers from the Imider area were angry enough
that in August they cut off the flow from a well which supplies
water to the mine. Since then they have camped on the hilltop by
the well to make sure it is not turned back on.
The drop in water supply caused the mine a 40-percent loss
of processing capacity. Shares of developer Imiter Mettalurgic
Co (SMI) fell 15 percent from their peak this year on
the Casablanca bourse after it announced the protest's impact.
Precious metal traders on the other side of the world wanted to
know what was happening.
For Udawd, who dresses in a brown woolen jalabba gown and is
one of the leaders of the protest, it is simple: "We are
fighting for dignity and a fair share of our land's wealth."
ARAB SPRING
Morocco's King, Mohammed VI, shrewdly took the sting out of
mass protests last year inspired by the "Arab Spring" by
proposing reforms that should allow greater democracy and
letting moderate Islamists, in opposition for years, lead the
new government.
But the stand-off at the mine shows that unrest driven by
anger at poverty and income disparities is still bubbling, and
has the potential to damage the economy.
The Imider mine is especially symbolic because a major
shareholder, through a series of other shareholdings, is
Morocco's monarchy, the largest private stakeholder in the
$100-billion economy and the institution at the top of the
moneyed ruling elite.
The mine is not unique, however. Across the country there
are regular bouts of protests -- sometimes spilling over into
riots -- against poverty, official corruption and the perceived
failure of the state to help.
A common grievance is that businesses get away with fleecing
workers or polluting rivers because they belong to the
"Makhzen," a secretive network of court officials, businessmen
and advisers which can act with impunity because it is close to
the royal court.
NEGLECT
The protesters at Imider accuse SMI of depleting water
acquifers, creating pollution and doing too little to improve
living conditions in the area.
It is not hard to see why.
In villages near the mine, poverty stands at an official 19
percent, against an national 9 percent average. Some people live
on only $1.50 a day -- one tenth of the minimum wage paid at the
mine.
A short paved road that connects the mine to the main
national road ends abruptly at the mine's entrance, leaving a
long network of rough dirt tracks connecting six villages near
it.
With a population of around 6,000 people scattered over
seven villages, the Imider area has one dispensary that employs
one nurse. SMI built the facility but it is often closed due to
what residents say were repeated burglaries.
"A pregnant woman here has to travel at least 100 miles to
Ouarzazate's hospital to give birth." said Ahmed Sadqi, a member
of parliament for the Tinghir province which includes Imider.
"It's not fair for a province (Tinghir) the size of Lebanon."
"There is extreme marginalisation and exclusion. The
imbalance has reached a revolting scale," said Sadqi. "That must
change."
Fatima, a schoolteacher in Ikis Amezdar, one of the seven
villages near the mine, said many of her pupils walk for up to
two hours to reach school.
"Some live three km away and others (walk) nine km. Too many
of them can't afford to buy pens and books," said the veiled
teacher in her late 20s.
"The weather here is ... very harsh and there is no water
and no electricity. But last year, we had mobile network
coverage brought in," she added.
EXPECTATIONS
The mine operator says it has spent between 1 and 2 million
dirhams ($90,000-$180,000) each year to fund development in the
region over the past few years.
The problem is that people in the area had unrealistically
high expectations about what the firm could provide, said
Abderrazak Gmira, who heads the precious metals department at
SMI's parent company, Managem, the country's biggest metal
miner.
"The protest is led by a group of youths who claim to
represent the local population," Gmira told Reuters at the mine
site. The protest, he said, is "motivated by economic and social
grievances that have accumulated over the past years. Of course
we can help solve these problems but we can't do it alone.
"We have to put the mine in its regional context and not
think only of a few villages," he said.
He denied allegations the mine was depleting local water
supplies and also denied SMI caused unlawful levels of
pollution. He said the company has not yet been certified as
meeting the ISO 1400 standards on environmental management but
expected to receive the certification within a year.
"We apply international standards that govern the industry,"
he said. "We are well aware of our responsibility vis-à-vis the
environment and we believe strongly that prevention is always
better than cure."
Sadqi, the MP, said Morocco's environmental protection laws
were a shambles.
"A draft law was issued in the 1990s but it has not yet been
implemented," he said.
Chakib Laroussi, a spokesman for the royal cabinet, declined
to comment on the situation at the mine and said any questions
should be referred to the company.
All Mustapha Bedri knows is that his apple trees no longer
bear fruit. A farmer who has lived in the area for 25 years, he
blames the mining.
"SMI is responsible of course," he said, although he had no
concrete proof. "Its shareholders take the wealth of the region
instead of spending it on development."
For Bedri, the fact that the royal family is an indirect
shareholder in the mine leaves him a little perplexed.
"The king is our father, isn't he? A father takes good care
of his own, no?"