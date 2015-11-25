LONDON Nov 25 When Morocco's only oil refinery
suspended production in early August due to financial
difficulties, it owed $450 million to trading houses, including
Glencore, Vitol and BB Energy, according to traders and refinery
sources familiar with the situation.
While the amount is relatively small compared with the
balance sheets of large trading houses, it underscores simmering
trouble in high-risk, high-margin developing regions that did
not insure themselves against the steep decline in oil prices.
The idled refinery - the 200,000 barrel per day (bpd)
Societe Anonyme Marocaine de l'Industrie du Raffinage refinery,
known as Samir - is a further sign of emerging risks now that
oil prices appear set to stay lower for longer.
"They had a very large inventory of crude oil at a very high
price," said Mark Elliott, chairman of Africa-focused
consultancy CITAC. "And they were not hedged."
Samir reported a first-half loss of roughly $223 million
this year, following a $354 million hit it took at the end of
2014, due primarily to losses on inventory when crude oil prices
plummeted.
Elliott said that the bulk of the African oil industry, from
refineries to major producers such as Nigeria and Angola, also
do not hedge to protect themselves against price fluctuations.
The structure of the debt owed by Samir was not immediately
clear. Sources said some traders were owed oil products, while
others had given Samir a mix of their own money and money
borrowed from banks - shielding the trading house from cash flow
problems related to the fallout.
Glencore, Vitol and BB Energy all declined to comment.
Sources at Glencore and Vitol said the two companies had
necessary risk procedures in place when dealing with Samir.
But Samir's unexpected idling underscores a problem for
these types of prepayment deals through which companies and
countries who need cash upfront get their financing from traders
and banks while pledging exclusive access to oil or refined
products.
PRICE SHOCK
Last month, Vitol's Chief Executive Ian Taylor told the
Reuters Commodities Summit he was worried about the rise of
non-performing oil industry loans and government obligations in
the volatile commodities environment.
"I am actually increasingly concerned by that," Taylor said.
"The stress of $40, or $50 (oil), takes time to come through the
system. And it's starting to come through the system."
"This is an area where the industry has got to be really
careful," Taylor said, adding that he expected banks to become
"much tougher" on emerging markets.
As Morocco's only refinery, Samir would have appeared to be
a safe bet, with a captive market that consumes some 300,000 bpd
of petroleum products.
But the refinery, controlled by Saudi's Corral Petroleum
Holdings, overextended itself with a $1 billion upgrade to
produce better quality fuel, traders said.
Then crude oil prices crashed, which was good for refineries
in nearly every other region - but less so for Samir.
Samir itself did not return requests for comment.
Elsewhere, importers, many backed by trading houses, are
owed some $2 billion by Nigeria's government in back payments
for gasoline subsidies.
Other countries, such as Venezuela, are relying on trading
desks of oil majors such as Statoil, Shell and Total and traders
like Vitol, to import crude oil.
As for Samir, three months after announcing their imminent
restart, a cargo of crude oil that arrived in August remained
parked off the shores of Mohammedia, according to traders and
Reuters vessel tracking.
The roughly $5 decline in oil prices alone since the cargo
arrived in mid August means the cargo lost nearly $4 million in
value - not counting the cost of the parked vessel itself.
Samir is working on a fresh infusion of capital, and has
said it will restart. But Morocco's tax administration seized
its bank accounts in pursuit of a $1.3 billion tax claim, making
a restart or debt repayment even more difficult.
(Additional reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by William Hardy)