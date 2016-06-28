LONDON/MARRAKESH, June 28 A crude oil cargo that
had been sitting off the coast of Morocco for nearly a year is
sailing in search of another buyer after the refiner Samir
failed to reach an agreement to unload the oil.
The departure of the vessel, the Delta Tolmi, is the latest
blow to the efforts of Morocco's sole oil refinery to restart
nearly a year after shutting down due to liquidity problems.
The ship is now en route to northwest Europe, according to
Reuters vessel tracking data, although the new owner was not
immediately clear.
The vessel arrived off the coast of Mohammedia with 1
million barrels of crude in August 2015, and has been circling
offshore since then.
A source close to Samir said the company could not unload
the oil because of debt issues that prevented the Islamic
Development Bank, which has a contract to finance Samir's crude
oil imports, from granting it the property title it needed to
discharge the cargo at its refinery. The two had tried, but
ultimately failed, to reach an agreement, the source added.
Samir owes millions to creditors from trade houses to banks,
along with some 13 billion dirhams ($1.33 billion) in taxes the
government says it is owed.
The refiner has been ordered into liquidation by Moroccan
courts, but last week secured another six months to restart
production in order to attract a buyer during that process.
While its efforts to buy more crude via tenders have so far been
unsuccessful, officials from the company said talks to buy oil
are ongoing.
(Reporting By Libby George and Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by
David Evans)