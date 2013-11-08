RABAT Nov 8 The Moroccan government will cut its 2013 investment spending by at least 10 billion dirhams or $1.23 billion, the second cutback this year, to keep the budget deficit close to 5.5 percent of gross domestic product as promised to international lenders, according to an official document.

Moroccan Prime Minister Abdelilah Benkirane has told all government departments Oct. 31 was the final deadline for new state investments, according to the government document a copy of which was seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Aziz el-Yaakoubi; editing by Patrick Markey)