RABAT, Sept 19 International rights groups
called on Morocco on Thursday to release the editor of a news
website arrested after it posted an al Qaeda video urging
Moroccans to rise up against their rulers.
Ali Anouzla, editor of Lakome.com, is well known for his
columns critical of the North African kingdom's government and
his calls for greater press freedom in a country where the state
often exercises control over local media.
Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the Committee to
Protect Journalists, Reporters without Borders and local
Moroccan human rights organisations all urged the government to
free the editor who was arrested on Tuesday morning.
He is accused of posting an article, with a link to a video
hosted by the Spanish newspaper El Pais, containing a direct
call to perpetrate acts of violence in Morocco, a statement from
the Justice Ministry said on Tuesday.
The video, titled "Morocco, the kingdom of corruption and
despotism", is a message to Moroccans from al Qaeda in the
Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), the organisation's North African wing,
and urged them to rise up against their rulers.
"The video is clearly inciting violence and acts of
terrorism which are condemned and rejected by the whole of the
Moroccan society," Communication Minister Mustapha Khalfi said.
Moroccan television is tightly controlled by the state. Text
journalists enjoy more freedom, but run the risk of being
imprisoned for critical writings.
"We call for the immediate release of Ali Anouzla who
published the video for purely informative reasons," Reporters
Without Borders said.
Amnesty International said the detention of the editor was
an assault on the country's independent media and said he must
be released immediately and unconditionally.
The Justice Ministry said it had raised its concerns with
the Spanish government, and would file a lawsuit against El Pais
newspaper, which it said had published the video.
The link was disabled on Tuesday evening after ministry got
in touch with Spain.
