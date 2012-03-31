By Souhail Karam
| RABAT, March 31
RABAT, March 31 An investment holding firm
controlled by Morocco's royal family on Saturday posted a 50
percent rise in its net profit helped mostly by higher earnings
from banking, mining, steel and sugar affiliates active mostly
in the domestic market.
National Investment Co., or SNI, made a net consolidated
profit of 4.3 billion dirhams ($513 million) in 2011 versus 2.9
billion dirhams in 2010 in comparable terms, showed financial
statements published in pro-establishment newspaper Le Matin.
Through SNI, the Alaouite dynasty - that has been ruling
Morocco for close to four centuries - is the biggest private
stakeholder in the local economy. This position has recently
sparked growing criticism, especially at the height of mass
pro-democracy protests last year inspired by Arab Spring
revolts.
In 2011, Forbes ranked King Mohammed as the world's seventh
richest royal, estimating his personal net worth at $2.5
billion, which placed him ahead of rulers of Qatar and Kuwait
and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Opponents, as well as many business leaders, say firms
controlled by the king and his close inner circle dominate key
economic sectors. At times, demonstrators have carried placards
reading 'SNI clear off'.
The protests have lost near-total momentum after King
Mohammed offered to trim his powers and allowed moderate
Islamists to lead for the first time the government, enabling
him to stay firmly in charge.
In addition to the net consolidated profit, SNI made 1.07
billion dirhams in net profit from minority interests in 2011,
the statements showed.
Consolidated turnover rose 16 percent to 50.4 billion
dirhams and assets rose 10 percent to 115.2 billion dirhams. SNI
did not say how it raised its profit and turnover in 2011.
Through affiliates and subsidiaries, SNI generates the bulk
of its revenue from Morocco and African countries. This helped
it weather the repercussions of the financial crisis hitting the
European Union, Rabat's main trade and political partner.
Morocco's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by around 5
percent in 2011 to 818 billion dirhams.
Market sources say Siger, the firm that groups the main
business interests of the Moroccan royal family, holds a stake
of around 60 percent in SNI, a figure it declines to comment.
Siger is an inversion of Latin word Regis that means "kingly".
SNI is under legal obligation to publish its financial
statements because it has bonds traded in the stock market.
Morocco's antitrust authority has also pledged total
even-handedness in dealing with businesses owned by the
monarchy, although it noted that exception may be made in
sectors that help preserve social stability and firms that are
leaders in other sectors.
SNI is the main shareholder in some of the country's biggest
firms. These include AttijariWafa Bank, miner Managem
, sole steel mill Sonasid, sugar refining
monopoly Cosumar, cement firm Lafarge Maroc and
Marjane, Morocco's main supermarket chain.
The holding is putting some of those stakes up for sale,
including AttijariWafa and Cosumar.
SNI's holdings make up about 12 percent of the Casablanca
bourse by market capitalisation. It is involved in partnerships
with French firms including Lafarge, Danone
and Renault.
It plans to focus its future growth strategy on other
sectors such as tourism, telecoms and renewable energies. Rabat
has recently launched a major solar energy development plan,
designed to turn the North African country into a main supplier
of clean electricity to Europe.
($1 = 8.3828 Moroccan dirhams)
(Reporting By Souhail Karam; editing by Ron Askew)