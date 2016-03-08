BRIEF-Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings updates on loan agreement
* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customers as borrower
RABAT, March 8 Saham Assurances on Tuesday reported a 5.9 percent rise in 2015 net profit to 340 million dirhams ($34.7 million), the Moroccan insurance company said in a statement.
($1 = 9.8104 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely)
* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customers as borrower
DUBAI, May 17 The Dubai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has launched 500 million euro ($556 million) three-year floating rate notes at 60 basis points over Euribor, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.