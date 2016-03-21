(Adds union comments)
RABAT, March 21 A Moroccan court has placed the
country's only oil refiner Samir into liquidation and
named an independent trustee, a company source and local media
said on Monday.
Samir has 10 days to lodge an appeal against the decision,
business news website Medias24 reported. The company said it had
no immediate comment.
Samir, controlled by Corral Petroleum Holdings, halted
production last August at its 200,000 barrel-per-day (bpd)
Mohammedia refinery.
Morocco's tax administration has since frozen the company's
bank accounts in pursuit of a 13 billion-dirham ($1.3 billion)
tax claim. The Moroccan government has said Samir's total debt
is around 44 billion dirhams ($4.55 billion).
The company warned on Friday it expected to report a wider
loss for 2015 after the production halt and its bank accounts
were frozen. It said it is still paying salaries and social
contributions for its 1,200 workers.
Hussin al-Yamani, leader of the oil and gas wing of trade
union CDT, said another 5,000 workers employed by
sub-contractors will lose their jobs.
"The government should take its responsibilities. They have
been promising solutions for months, now it is time to announce
them," he said.
As Morocco's only refinery, its closure would make the
country entirely reliant on imports. At just under 300,000
barrels per day, Morocco's petroleum consumption is Africa's
fifth largest, according to data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
Saudi billionaire Mohammed al-Amoudi, owner of Corral
Holdings which controls 67.26 pct of Samir, has been negotiating
with the Moroccan government, but talks have failed so far to
find a solution to the refinery's crisis.
Morocco's government has said it will do everything possible
to recover unpaid taxes and protect the refinery's workers.
($1 = 9.6720 Moroccan dirham)
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Louise Heavens and
Susan Thomas)