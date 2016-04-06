(Adds details and background)
RABAT, April 6 Saudi Arabia and Morocco have
signed an aid agreement worth $230 million, the Moroccan finance
ministry said on Wednesday, part of a five-year package of
financial assistance extended by wealthy Gulf states.
Four Gulf states - Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the
United Arab Emirates - agreed in 2012 to provide aid worth a
total of $5 billion to Morocco in the period 2012-2017 to help
it weather "Arab Spring" protests.
Each of the four countries has committed $1.25 billion to
Morocco for the whole five-year period, in an effort to build up
its infrastructure, strengthen its economy and foster tourism.
The agreement signed today is Saudi Arabia's 2016 part,
Morocco's finance minister said.
The $230 million agreement was signed in Bahrain by the
Moroccan minister, Mohammed Boussaid, and Saudi Finance Minister
Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz al-Assaf. It includes $100 million of
support to small and medium-size enterprises), $80 million of
aid to agriculture and $50 million for the health ministry.
Morocco has budgeted to receive a total $1 billion in aid
from the Gulf states for 2016. It hopes to cut its budget
deficit to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product this year from
an estimated 4.3 percent in 2015.
Moroccan officials have said Morocco had received only 4
billion dirhams of the 13 billion ($1 billion) expected in last
year. It was unclear which Gulf countries have not provided
their 2015 aid.
Rabat is anxious to avoid a drop in living standards and
prevent a return of the street protests for political and
economic reforms that King Mohammed managed to stifle in 2011
with constitutional reforms, social spending and harsh policing.
The Gulf states have agreed a similar package of aid, also
worth a total $5 billion over a five-year period, for Jordan.
