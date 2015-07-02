RABAT, July 2 Morocco said on Thursday security
forces had dismantled an Islamist militant cell affiliated to
the Islamic State group, including members with knowledge in
handling weapons and explosives.
North African governments are on high alert after last
Friday's rampage by a gunman at a Tunisian beach resort in which
38 foreigners, mostly British holidaymakers, were killed. The
attack was claimed by Islamic State.
The Moroccan group of nine members was active in cities
inlcuding Meknes, Tetouan, Tangiers and Laayoune in Western
Sahara, the interior ministry said in a statement.
It had been in contact with the Islamic State in Iraq and
Syria (ISIS) and had tried to encourage young volunteers to
fight for the group, the statement said.
"The group has used internet to get expertise in making
explosives and chemical materiels as well as handling arms," it
said.
The Moroccan government believes 1,500 Moroccan nationals
are fighting with armed groups in Syria and Iraq. About 220 have
returned home and been jailed and 286 have been killed.
Morocco has suffered attacks in the past by militants. In
2011, a blast in a cafe in Marrakesh killed 15 people.
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, Editing by Patrick Markey and
Angus MacSwan)