RABAT May 17 SNI, the investment vehicle of Morocco's royal family, will sell its remaining 23.6 percent stake in cooking oil producer Lesieur Cristal in a public sale, a statement from the country's stock exchange regulator said.

Morocco's financial market watchdog CDVM suspended trading in Lesieur Cristal shares on Friday, pending an important announcement. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Sophie Hares)