BRIEF-J & J Snack Foods reports Q1 earnings per share $0.72
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RABAT May 17 SNI, the investment vehicle of Morocco's royal family, will sell its remaining 23.6 percent stake in cooking oil producer Lesieur Cristal in a public sale, a statement from the country's stock exchange regulator said.
Morocco's financial market watchdog CDVM suspended trading in Lesieur Cristal shares on Friday, pending an important announcement. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Sophie Hares)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Apollo Education Group - on Jan 17, employment of Curtis M. Uehlein, president of Apollo Global was terminated, effective as of february 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam