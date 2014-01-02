* Energy projects planned in Western Sahara
* Western Sahara focus of decades-old dispute
* Lending sources say wary of investing
* Government points to EU fishing deal, oil exploration
* Europe's renewables hurting demand for potential north
African imports
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
RABAT, Jan 2 A Moroccan solar project worth some
$9 billion (6.6 billion euros) aimed at turning desert sun into
lucrative power exports to Europe could be at risk as
international lenders balk at plants planned for the disputed
Western Sahara.
Morocco drew up plans in 2009 to build solar plants and wind
farms to generate 4 gigawatts of power by 2020 but much of that
output is to come from sites planned in Western Sahara, the
focus of a decades-old territorial dispute.
Morocco has controlled most of Western Sahara since 1975 and
claims the sparsely populated stretch of desert, which has
offshore fishing, phosphate reserves and oilfield potential, as
its own.
However, the Algeria-backed Polisario Front seeks
independence and a United Nations mission was formed more than
20 years ago ahead of an expected referendum on Western Sahara's
political future which has never taken place.
The dispute was rekindled in October when Morocco recalled
its ambassador from Algeria after that country's president upset
Rabat by calling for human rights monitors to be sent to the
region.
Western Sahara has also drawn scrutiny as European and U.S.
authorities worry that damaged relations between Morocco and
Algeria could hurt cooperation against Islamist militants who
are active across the Maghreb.
FIVE SITES
Morocco's plans call for building five solar power plants,
including two in Western Sahara - a 500 megawatt (MW) plant at
Foum El Oued and a 100 MW plant near Boujdour. Another 500 MW
project is planned at Sabkhat Tah which borders Western Sahara.
Yet lending sources at German state-owned bank KFW,
the World Bank, the European Investment Bank, and the European
Union have told Reuters they will not finance projects based in
Western Sahara.
"If we support those investments, it would look like we are
supporting the Moroccan position. We are neutral regarding that
conflict," one senior bank source said.
A second source said: "We have never supported any project
in that territory (Western Sahara), and we won't, although the
Moroccan solar plan means a lot for us."
All the sources declined to be named because of the
political sensitivity of the matter.
Progress on the solar projects has so far been limited to
one site within Morocco where Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power
IPO-ACPO.SE is building a 160 MW solar plant in the city of
Ouarzazate.
MASEN, Morocco's solar energy agency, plans to launch
tenders soon for construction of two more plants worth 1.7
billion euros - one of 100 MW and another of 200 MW - also near
Ouarzazate.
Germany's KFW backed a 654-million-euro loan in October to
part-finance these.
GULF FUNDING?
Mines and Energy Minister Abdelkader Amara said Morocco
dismissed concerns over financing though he acknowledged plans
for Western Sahara were not yet finalised.
"In the initial plan, three solar power plants of five are
based in the southern provinces (Western Sahara), but we have
not yet decided all those areas yet," he said.
"If those institutions say that they would not finance them,
we will see at the time."
Sources say Morocco may seek alternative bilateral financing
from Arab Gulf states already invested in the kingdom if KFW and
others balk at backing the sites planned for Western Sahara.
But they say these investors may also be skittish over such
investment and would be unlikely to finance the whole of it.
FISHERIES AGREEMENT
While rights groups such as Amnesty International accuse
Morocco of continuing to use excessive force against activists
and repressing political freedom in Western Sahara, Rabat
invests heavily there hoping to calm social unrest and
independence claims.
Yet any investment involving international firms stirs
protests over the legitimacy of Moroccans to negotiate on behalf
of the Western Saharan population.
EU lawmakers approved a fisheries agreement with Morocco
last month, allowing European ships into Moroccan and Western
Saharan waters, two years after rejecting a similar deal out of
concern it might strengthen Rabat's control over Western Sahara.
Morocco's official media portrayed the EU fishing deal as a
political victory while the Polisario Front dubbed it a
violation of international law.
Kosmos Energy and Cairn Energy last year
also started seismic surveys off Cap Boujdour in Western Sahara
and plan to drill an exploration petroleum well.
"We respect international laws. We have started oil
exploration and have signed a fishing agreement with the
European Union," Amara said.
"So I don't see why we could not get the financing needed
for those solar power projects."
Moroccan lawmakers drew up a renewable energy law in 2009
which helped attract foreign investors including German
industrial and financial firms which set up the north
Africa-focussed Desertec Industrial Initiative (DII).
However, some members have since quit the DII, including
manufacturers Siemens and Bosch, and
European efforts to bolster production of renewable energy have
reduced Europe's need for potential North African imports.
Morocco has domestic demand for such power, however, as the
country remains heavily reliant on energy imports.
