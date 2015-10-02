(Corrects to remove unrelated Reuters Instrument Code (RIC) for
Volvo Car Corp)
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
RABAT Oct 1 Morocco said on Thursday it was
considering a boycott of Swedish companies operating in the
North African kingdom because of Sweden's position on the
conflict over Western Sahara.
The territory has been disputed since a war two decades ago.
The government said Sweden has been campaigning to boycott
products from Western Sahara and international companies with a
presence there.
"We are heading toward a boycott of Swedish companies
according the principle of reciprocity after similar campaigns
to boycott Moroccan companies," the statement issued after the
weekly cabinet meeting said.
Morocco has controlled most of Western Sahara since 1975 and
claims the sparsely populated stretch of desert, which has
offshore fishing, phosphate reserves and oilfield potential, as
its own.
However, the Algeria-backed Polisario Front seeks
independence, and a United Nations mission was formed more than
20 years ago anticipating a referendum, which has never taken
place, on Western Sahara's political future.
Sweden and other Scandinavian countries have backed Western
Saharan self-determination, while France and Spain have been
accused by activists and human rights organisations of
supporting the Moroccan line.
Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Margot Wallstrom said
in a statement Sweden's entire policy on Western Sahara is the
subject of an internal review.
"The government does not want to preempt this examination.
Therefore, the issue of recognition is currently not on the
table," the statement said.
A spokesman for the ministry also said that Sweden has no
boycott against exports from Morocco.
The Moroccan government did not give details on how the
boycott would be implemented or say whether it knew which
Swedish companies could be affected.
"We are considering it, but we hope Sweden would review its
position on the Moroccan Sahara," Mustapha Khalfi, communication
minister and government spokesman, told Reuters. "That's all I
can tell you right now."
However, Moroccan authorities have already blocked the
opening of IKEA's first store this week, citing a lack
of permits.
Swedish-labelled companies have been operating in Morocco
for decades, including Geely-owned carmaker Volvo Car
Corporation, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB and
Volkswagen-owned Scania.
