(Adds)
RABAT Nov 10 Morocco launched fourth generation
(4G) mobile phone licence auctions on Monday, the telecoms
regulator said, as the country looks to increase access to the
Internet.
The Telecommunications Regulatory National Agency will give
further details to operators on Nov. 17.
Morocco had aimed to be one of the first African countries
to introduce super-fast 4G telecom services, but the move was
delayed since 2012. The regulator did not give reasons for the
delay.
Morocco's telecommunications market is dominated by
Etisalat's Maroc Telecom, Orange
affiliate Medi Telecom, and Inwi, owned by a holding company
controlled by the Moroccan royal family and Kuwait's Zain
.
Mobile phone penetration hovers around 130 percent of
Morocco's 34 million population, and the country had 8 million
Internet subscribers by the end of September 2014, up more then
60 percent from the previous year.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely and
Louise Heavens)